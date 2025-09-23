Andhra Pradesh's GST 2.0 Push: Transforming Economies and Celebrating Festivals

In a bid to educate the populace, Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has launched a month-long awareness campaign on GST 2.0 reforms, emphasizing its impact on reducing costs for essential commodities.

The GST 2.0 reforms, approved by the GST Council, overhaul the current tax regime. The chief minister outlined that 65,000 meetings will be organized across the state, reaching people through door-to-door campaigns and educational institutions.

Naidu projects a significant economic boost from the reforms and urges citizens to buy Indian products. He aims for Andhra Pradesh to lead India's economic growth by promoting the 'Make in India' initiative, supporting MSMEs, and adopting sustainable agricultural practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)