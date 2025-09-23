Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's GST 2.0 Push: Transforming Economies and Celebrating Festivals

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced a month-long awareness campaign on GST 2.0 reforms to highlight its benefits. The state plans 65,000 meetings to inform citizens about tax cuts on essential goods. Naidu emphasizes the significance of GST reforms in boosting domestic production and sustainable economic growth.

In a bid to educate the populace, Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has launched a month-long awareness campaign on GST 2.0 reforms, emphasizing its impact on reducing costs for essential commodities.

The GST 2.0 reforms, approved by the GST Council, overhaul the current tax regime. The chief minister outlined that 65,000 meetings will be organized across the state, reaching people through door-to-door campaigns and educational institutions.

Naidu projects a significant economic boost from the reforms and urges citizens to buy Indian products. He aims for Andhra Pradesh to lead India's economic growth by promoting the 'Make in India' initiative, supporting MSMEs, and adopting sustainable agricultural practices.

