Uber Drives Mobility Innovation with Indian Railways Partnership
Uber has partnered with Indian Railways at Ahmedabad and Howrah stations to integrate its ride-hailing services and enhance passenger connectivity. This collaboration aims to simplify multimodal transport and improve travel infrastructure, benefiting both travelers and Uber drivers with increased trip opportunities and enhanced earnings.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 12:47 IST
Uber has announced a strategic partnership with Indian Railways, focusing on Ahmedabad and Howrah stations. This move marks a significant leap in integrating ride-hailing services with railway infrastructure.
The initiative is designed to strengthen passenger connectivity and aligns with Uber's goal to enhance multimodal transport options for seamless urban mobility.
By operating from exclusive parking areas directly linked to station facilities, Uber aims to improve passenger experience while offering drivers more earning opportunities through increased trips.
