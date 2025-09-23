Uber Drives Mobility Innovation with Indian Railways Partnership

Uber has announced a strategic partnership with Indian Railways, focusing on Ahmedabad and Howrah stations. This move marks a significant leap in integrating ride-hailing services with railway infrastructure.

The initiative is designed to strengthen passenger connectivity and aligns with Uber's goal to enhance multimodal transport options for seamless urban mobility.

By operating from exclusive parking areas directly linked to station facilities, Uber aims to improve passenger experience while offering drivers more earning opportunities through increased trips.

