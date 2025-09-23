Left Menu

Uber Drives Mobility Innovation with Indian Railways Partnership

Uber has partnered with Indian Railways at Ahmedabad and Howrah stations to integrate its ride-hailing services and enhance passenger connectivity. This collaboration aims to simplify multimodal transport and improve travel infrastructure, benefiting both travelers and Uber drivers with increased trip opportunities and enhanced earnings.

Updated: 23-09-2025 12:47 IST
  • India

Uber has announced a strategic partnership with Indian Railways, focusing on Ahmedabad and Howrah stations. This move marks a significant leap in integrating ride-hailing services with railway infrastructure.

The initiative is designed to strengthen passenger connectivity and aligns with Uber's goal to enhance multimodal transport options for seamless urban mobility.

By operating from exclusive parking areas directly linked to station facilities, Uber aims to improve passenger experience while offering drivers more earning opportunities through increased trips.

(With inputs from agencies.)

