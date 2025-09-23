Left Menu

Festive Deals: Ola Electric's Unprecedented Price Drop on EVs

Ola Electric has introduced a festive campaign offering its S1 scooters and Roadster X motorcycles at significant discounts for nine days starting September 23. The Bengaluru-based company aims to make electric vehicles accessible to more Indians by offering limited units at special prices, announced daily via their social media.

Updated: 23-09-2025 12:57 IST
Festive Deals: Ola Electric's Unprecedented Price Drop on EVs
Ola Electric has launched a festive promotional event, slashing the prices of its S1 scooters and Roadster X motorcycles to unprecedented lows. For nine days beginning September 23, these vehicles will start at Rs 49,999, making them more accessible to Indian consumers during the campaign.

The Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer revealed in a statement that the Ola Muhurat Mahotsav campaign will allow customers to acquire S1 X 2kWh and Roadster X 2.5kW for Rs 49,999, while S1 Pro+ 5.2kWh and Roadster X+ 9.1kWh are listed at Rs 99,999. These vehicles also boast 4680 Bharat Cell battery packs.

Ola plans to offer a limited number of units on a first-come, first-served basis, with daily 'Muhurat' times made available on its social media platforms. A company representative shared that the initiative represents more than mere discounts; it aligns with the goal to integrate modern electric vehicles into every Indian household, celebrating the nation's unique identity.

