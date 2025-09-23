Urgent Search Underway for Indian Sailor Missing Near Maldives

An Indian national is missing after reportedly falling overboard from a cargo vessel near the Maldives, raising concerns over maritime safety.

The incident took place on Monday when a crew member of the MSV Daulah, an Indian-flagged vessel, fell into the sea approximately one kilometre north of Vilimale, according to local media outlet sun.mv.

The Maldives National Defence Force stated they received notification of the incident around 11:35 pm, prompting immediate search efforts by the Coastguard's Second Squadron. Despite comprehensive sea and air operations, the missing sailor had not been located by 7:22 am, and the search continues.