Youth Surge Boosts EPFO Membership: July 2025 Sees Record Growth

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) reports an impressive addition of 21.04 lakh net members in July 2025, signifying a 5.55% year-on-year increase. The growth, mostly driven by the 18-25 age group, highlights rising employment opportunities and successful outreach programs. Maharashtra leads the state-wise payroll additions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 13:55 IST
Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) announced a net addition of 21.04 lakh members for July 2025, marking a 5.55% rise from the previous year. Official data released Tuesday highlights increased job opportunities and a heightened awareness among employees of the benefits offered by EPFO.

The organization also enrolled approximately 9.79 lakh new subscribers in July 2025. A substantial portion of these new members, about 61.06%, fall within the 18-25 age bracket, emphasizing the trend of young individuals entering the organized workforce, predominantly as first-time job seekers.

Maharashtra continues to spearhead state-wise payroll growth, leading with 20.47% of July's net additions. Other states, including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat, also contribute significantly to the net payroll, each accounting for over 5% of the monthly increase. EPFO's extensive outreach initiatives play a crucial role in this expansion, as evidenced by the 12.12% rise in rejoining members who prefer transferring accumulations rather than final settlements, thus ensuring greater financial security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

