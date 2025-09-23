Tata Motors Sees Surge in Sales This Navratri

Tata Motors witnessed a significant spike in passenger vehicle sales on the first day of Navratri, retailing approximately 10,000 units. This surge is attributed to a revamped GST regime that lowered prices, coupled with attractive festive deals.

Amit Kamat, Chief Commercial Officer of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, reported over 25,000 customer inquiries at dealerships nationwide. He noted that the full benefits of the new GST rates are being passed on to customers, sparking increased customer interest and sales conversions.

The company's popular models, Nexon and Punch, contributed significantly to the uptick in sales. Dealerships extended their business hours to accommodate the festival rush, with Tata Motors optimistic about setting new records this season. Similarly, Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai also experienced impressive sales performances under the new GST pricing.