Transformative GST Reforms Boost Economic Prospects in Manipur

Manipur's GST reforms lower prices, making previously unaffordable goods accessible. MP Leishemba Sanajaoba highlights benefits like affordable air conditioners and refrigerators, strengthening consumer relations, and creating employment. He praises the central government for these pro-people policies, emphasizing increased spending and economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 23-09-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 17:08 IST
The lone Member of Parliament from Manipur, Leishemba Sanajaoba, expressed optimism about the recent GST reforms, stating that they promise to lower prices and make essential goods more affordable for the people of the state.

In a statement delivered at the state party headquarters, Sanajaoba emphasized that the new GST structure would fortify the ties between traders and consumers while enhancing transparency in the market. The revisions are seen as beneficial for all societal sections, anticipated to stimulate the economy significantly.

Sanajaoba lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for their roles in these 'pro-people' reforms. With the GST now at two tiers of 5 and 18 percent, the shift is expected to increase consumer spending, which he believes will spur production, creating more job opportunities across Manipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

