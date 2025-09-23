Left Menu

Agnikul Cosmos Revolutionizes Rocket Manufacturing with Cutting-Edge 3D Printing Facility

Agnikul Cosmos has unveiled an advanced 3D printing facility in Chennai. This innovation promises faster production and cost reduction in rocket systems, enabling rapid engine development—integrated design, manufacturing, and testing under one roof, marking a leap in India's aerospace capabilities.

Updated: 23-09-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 17:16 IST
Agnikul Cosmos has commissioned a new additive manufacturing for aerospace and rocket systems. (Photo courtesy/Agnikul cosmos). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Tamil Nadu

In a groundbreaking move, Chennai-based space tech start-up Agnikul Cosmos has introduced an advanced additive manufacturing facility tailored for aerospace and rocket systems, as announced by the company. This state-of-the-art center is designed to accelerate the production of intricate custom rocket designs, boasting a 50% reduction in production costs and significantly minimizing waste.

The facility integrates design, simulation, manufacturing, and testing, creating a seamless pipeline for the rapid introduction of new rocket engines. Founded at IIT Madras in 2017, Agnikul Cosmos is revolutionizing space transportation by enhancing quality, reliability, and supply chain resilience.

Marking a first in India, the facility can 3D print aerospace and rocket components up to one meter in height, drastically cutting down time to produce flight-ready hardware—a feat once deemed challenging for additive manufacturing. The proprietary de-powdering machine crafted in-house ensures efficient post-processing.

Srinath Ravichandran, Co-founder & CEO, emphasized Agnikul's mission to democratize space access through advanced rocket manufacturing capabilities. By advancing in-house printing technology, the firm aims to expedite the production of space transportation systems, inching closer to achieving its space ambitions.

Holding a US patent for its single-piece 3D-printed engines, Agnikul's new facility facilitates the production of engines delivering seven times more thrust. Moin SPM, Co-founder & COO, cited the facility as pivotal in making space access more reliable and cost-effective, while also laying the groundwork for a robust Indian space industry.

The company marked a historic milestone by successfully launching the 3D-printed Agnibaan-SOrTeD rocket in May 2024—the world's first to feature a single-piece, 3D-printed engine. Supported by notable global and domestic investors, Agnikul has secured $45 million to further its pioneering space endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

