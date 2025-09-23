Left Menu

Schneider Electric Partners with ISRO to Power India's Space Missions

Schneider Electric collaborates with ISRO to enhance the efficiency of India's space missions with its cutting-edge automation technology. This partnership underscores Schneider's long-standing support for ISRO's pioneering projects and highlights its commitment to innovation and excellence in space exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 18:00 IST
Schneider Electric Logo (Image/X/@SchneiderElec). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Schneider Electric, a leader in energy management and automation, has forged a strategic partnership with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to bolster the efficiency of launch vehicle and satellite missions. By deploying its advanced automation technology at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Schneider aims to enhance ISRO's operational seamlessness.

ISRO stands at the helm of India's ambitious space endeavors, renowned for its pioneering work in satellite launches, scientific research, and interplanetary missions, including landmark projects like the Mars Orbiter Mission and Chandrayaan expeditions. With a growing portfolio of satellite launches, ISRO continues to cement its place on the global stage of space exploration.

Having supported ISRO for over 15 years, Schneider Electric has been instrumental in landmark missions, including Chandrayaan-3 and GSLV-F16. Deepak Sharma, Schneider Electric India's Zone President, highlighted the partnership's significance, emphasizing Schneider's commitment to precision and sustainability in mission-critical environments, reinforcing India's space infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

