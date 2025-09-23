GST Reforms Spark Political Clash: BJP Claims Victory Amid Congress Criticism

The BJP announced that the recent GST reforms have delivered much-needed financial relief by reducing prices on several commodities. The ruling party seized the opportunity to criticize Congress, suggesting that its criticisms are unfounded as only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can effectively address public interest necessities.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra brushed aside Congress's accusations that Modi is unfairly crediting himself for decisions made by the GST Council. Instead, he encouraged the opposition to publicly take credit, going so far as to offer them the use of Modi's name in their political displays if they believe the public benefits from the reforms.

In response to Congress's claims that the reforms are insignificant and delayed, Patra highlighted their taxation history spanning 75 years and accused them of failing to simplify the system. He reiterated that 'one nation, one tax' was realized under BJP governance, asserting that the Congress can continue making demands, as Modi will fulfill those beneficial to the public.

