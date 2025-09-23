India: A Rising Star in Global Trade and Manufacturing

A recent report has spotlighted India as a burgeoning market for trade and manufacturing, attracting considerable interest from companies aiming to adjust their global activities. The report, issued by Standard Chartered, underscores the country's rising influence in the global economic landscape.

According to the document, almost half of the surveyed executives plan to either ramp up or maintain their trade dealings with India, a nation identified as the fastest-growing major economy. Furthermore, trade interests particularly skyrocket among firms based in the US, the UK, China, and Hong Kong.

The comprehensive survey, which canvassed over 1,200 senior leaders from multinational corporations across 17 markets, outlines that adapting to trade tariffs, leveraging emerging technologies, and harnessing economic growth are key strategies for shaping future global trade dynamics.

