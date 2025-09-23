Left Menu

Nature Unleashes Fury: Kalinga Ghat Remains Closed Amid Torrential Rains

Traffic is suspended on the Kalinga Ghat section of NH 157 in Odisha's Kandhamal district due to predicted heavy rains and landslides. District collector Ved Bhushan confirmed the suspension will continue till September 30, citing precarious conditions. The highway is crucial for connecting Ganjam and Kandhamal districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 23-09-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 19:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rains and landslides have forced the indefinite closure of the Kalinga Ghat section of NH 157 in Odisha's Kandhamal district, officials announced on Tuesday. The decision extends a previous suspension that began on September 16 amid ongoing rain forecasts.

Ved Bhushan, Kandhamal's district collector, stressed the necessity of the closure after evaluating persistent hazards on site. "Given the constant threat of landslides and new forecasts of heavy rainfall, traffic will remain halted until September 30," Bhushan stated.

According to NHAI Chief Construction Engineer Bankim Chandra Panda, the highway—a key link between Ganjam and Kandhamal—remains perilous due to fresh landslides. "With around 40 large stones poised precariously above the road, it's simply too dangerous to proceed with repairs at this time," Panda explained.

(With inputs from agencies.)

