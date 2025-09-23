Raipur Airport Takes Flight as Cargo Handling Hub
Air India SATS Airport Services has begun domestic cargo operations at Raipur's Swami Vivekananda Airport. With 15 years of expertise, the company aims to make Raipur a strategic hub in India's air freight network. The facility features advanced logistics solutions enhancing connectivity for Chhattisgarh's industries.
Gateway services provider, Air India SATS Airport Services, has taken a strategic step by launching domestic cargo handling at Swami Vivekananda Airport, Raipur. Now the official Operator & Management service provider, the company brings its 15 years of air cargo management experience to the forefront.
This development positions Raipur as a vital node within India's expanding air freight network. AISATS highlights that the air freight market in India is on a growth trajectory, anticipated to reach USD 17.22 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 5.65 per cent.
The new facility will bolster freight efficiency with features like workforce planning and real-time cargo tracking. These innovations will enhance Chhattisgarh's industries' access to trade hubs, underlining Raipur's potential as a key cargo gateway. This progress is supported by air freight growth trends and regional industry demands.
