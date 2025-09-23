Raipur Airport Takes Flight as Cargo Handling Hub

Gateway services provider, Air India SATS Airport Services, has taken a strategic step by launching domestic cargo handling at Swami Vivekananda Airport, Raipur. Now the official Operator & Management service provider, the company brings its 15 years of air cargo management experience to the forefront.

This development positions Raipur as a vital node within India's expanding air freight network. AISATS highlights that the air freight market in India is on a growth trajectory, anticipated to reach USD 17.22 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 5.65 per cent.

The new facility will bolster freight efficiency with features like workforce planning and real-time cargo tracking. These innovations will enhance Chhattisgarh's industries' access to trade hubs, underlining Raipur's potential as a key cargo gateway. This progress is supported by air freight growth trends and regional industry demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)