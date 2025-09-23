Delhi Electrifies Transport: The Revival of Inter-State Bus Services

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the new electric Delhi–Baraut inter-state bus service from Kashmere Gate, signaling a revival of inter-state transport after an 18-year absence. The initiative aligns with the government's aim to modernize and eco-friend the capital's public transport system.

During the event, the Automated Fare Collection System (AFCS) was launched alongside the 'Chalo App', facilitating digital payments through modern banking solutions. Gupta emphasized that these measures are set to enhance revenue transparency and efficiency, directly benefitting the city's public transportation network.

The government has ambitious plans to revitalize DTC services. This includes converting bus depots into charging stations and upgrading Inter-State Bus Terminals. The launch of fully-electric buses to several regional destinations ensures reliable and eco-friendly connectivity within the region.

