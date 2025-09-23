Left Menu

Delhi Electrifies Transport: The Revival of Inter-State Bus Services

Delhi marks a milestone with the launch of the electric Delhi–Baraut bus service, resuming inter-state routes after an 18-year gap. Innovations include a new fare system and the 'Chalo App' for digital transactions. The initiative aims to modernize transport, increase revenue, and promote eco-friendly travel.

Updated: 23-09-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 20:30 IST
Delhi Electrifies Transport: The Revival of Inter-State Bus Services
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  India

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the new electric Delhi–Baraut inter-state bus service from Kashmere Gate, signaling a revival of inter-state transport after an 18-year absence. The initiative aligns with the government's aim to modernize and eco-friend the capital's public transport system.

During the event, the Automated Fare Collection System (AFCS) was launched alongside the 'Chalo App', facilitating digital payments through modern banking solutions. Gupta emphasized that these measures are set to enhance revenue transparency and efficiency, directly benefitting the city's public transportation network.

The government has ambitious plans to revitalize DTC services. This includes converting bus depots into charging stations and upgrading Inter-State Bus Terminals. The launch of fully-electric buses to several regional destinations ensures reliable and eco-friendly connectivity within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

