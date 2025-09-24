U.S. Official Criticizes ICAO's Focus, Calls for Reforms

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy sharply criticized a United Nations aviation group on Tuesday, emphasizing a need for reform. Speaking at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) assembly in Montreal, Duffy argued that the body has overstepped its mandate by focusing on social programs and climate initiatives unrelated to aviation safety and security.

Duffy stressed that any reforms should bolster the global air transportation system's safety and security, cautioning that China's geopolitical stance should not exclude Taiwan from ICAO's technical efforts. His remarks responded to ongoing tension over Taiwan's exclusion from leadership and recent moves by the U.S. to challenge China's expansion in the Taiwan Strait.

The discourse extended to environmental proposals targeting aviation emissions and proposed fees on premium air travel. Duffy argued that these initiatives run counter to core ICAO principles, questioning the fairness of singling out international air travel for additional revenue generation.

