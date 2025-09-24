Asian Stocks Dip Amid Economic Uncertainty
Asian stocks fell due to economic concerns. The Fed's Chair Jerome Powell's comments gave no clear direction on interest rates. Despite a recent high in Asian stocks, fears of slowing growth persist after U.S. data points to weaker business activity.
Asian stocks witnessed declines on Wednesday, echoing Wall Street's downturn as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments failed to provide clarity on future interest rate strategies. This uncertainty, compounded by economic indicators suggesting slowed growth, left investors cautious.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan saw a 0.4% drop after the S&P 500 marked a significant loss. Australian shares led the regional slide, falling by 1%. Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures remained flat, and the dollar index nudged up slightly.
Economic data from the U.S. continued to stir growth concerns, with a slowdown in business activity highlighted by recent PMI results. Simultaneously, oil prices showed slight gains while gold prices dipped marginally after reaching record highs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
