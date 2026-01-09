Left Menu

Wall Street Edges Up Amid Tariffs and Jobs Data

Wall Street's indices opened slightly higher on Friday as investors evaluated disappointing jobs data and awaited a Supreme Court decision on President Trump's tariffs. Despite a small drop in the Dow Jones, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq showed modest gains, reflecting cautious optimism in the market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 20:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's indices saw a slight upturn at Friday's opening, reflecting investor reaction to weaker-than-anticipated jobs data.

Market participants are also bracing for a Supreme Court ruling regarding tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, adding a layer of uncertainty.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped by 31.3 points to 49,234.81, while the S&P 500 increased by 6.4 points to 6,927.83. The Nasdaq Composite rose by 16.2 points, achieving 23,496.211 by market open.

