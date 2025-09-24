India's Strategic Push: Talent, Innovation, and Clean Energy in Focus

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, addressed the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, emphasizing India's strengths in talent, innovation, and clean energy. This comes days after a revision in H1B visa norms by US President Donald Trump increased the annual fee to USD 100,000, raising concerns among Indian stakeholders.

Responding to these concerns, Goyal assured that India remains a key solutions provider globally, thanks to its pool of skilled engineers and graduates. The minister highlighted the vibrancy of India's startup ecosystem, with numerous companies pushing innovation beyond traditional boundaries.

Further elaborating, Goyal spoke of India's significant potential in clean energy, projecting a growth from the current 250 GW to 550 GW in the next five years. He also mentioned nuclear power as a cooperative frontier with the US, addressing challenges like price and energy costs for further advancement.