United Airlines Grounded: Tech Issue Causes Nationwide Halt

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has issued a ground stop for United Airlines flights in the U.S. and Canada due to a technological issue. This follows a similar incident in August causing widespread delays. The grounding is expected to last until 0700 GMT.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 10:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced a ground stop for United Airlines flights across U.S. and Canadian airports on Wednesday, attributing the disruption to a technological issue.

United Airlines has not yet provided a comment on the situation, according to information from Reuters. The suspension of flights is set to last until 0700 GMT, as detailed in the FAA's latest status update.

This incident occurs just a month after another glitch compelled United Airlines to halt flights at major U.S. airports including Newark, Denver, Houston, and Chicago. The previous outage resulted in extensive delays but was resolved within hours.

