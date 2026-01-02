Left Menu

Church Leader Calls for Action Against Rising Religious Violence

Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, leader of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, urged authorities to curb religious fanaticism and condemned recent attacks on Christians in India. Emphasizing constitutional rights, he warned that inaction could be perceived as approval, while echoing concerns about minority persecution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 02-01-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 17:08 IST
Church Leader Calls for Action Against Rising Religious Violence
  • Country:
  • India

Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, the Supreme Head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, has called on governing authorities to take decisive action against religious fanatics amid a spate of attacks on Christians across India. Speaking at a church event in Karukachal, Marthoma condemned the violence and highlighted the urgent need for religious tolerance.

He criticized organizations such as Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad, linked to the RSS, alleging their involvement in attacks against religious minorities. Mathews stressed that India's constitution provides for the freedom of religion and equal rights for all faiths, rejecting any notion of religious supremacy. He warned that governmental silence may be viewed as tacit approval of such acts.

Prominent Christian leaders and political alliances like the UDF and LDF also condemned the violence, calling for government intervention. In response, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar met with Mathews to discuss the concerns, indicating political acknowledgment of the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DSM Fresh Foods Acquires Majority Stake in Avyom Foodtech to Expand Global Reach

DSM Fresh Foods Acquires Majority Stake in Avyom Foodtech to Expand Global R...

 India
2
AC Milan Secures Niclas Füllkrug on Loan from West Ham

AC Milan Secures Niclas Füllkrug on Loan from West Ham

 Italy
3
CBI Reopens Cold Case of Unidentified Woman's Strangulation in Kerala

CBI Reopens Cold Case of Unidentified Woman's Strangulation in Kerala

 India
4
Indore Water Crisis: Court Schedules January Hearing

Indore Water Crisis: Court Schedules January Hearing

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026