Earkart Limited Launches ₹49.26 Crore IPO to Expand Hearing Healthcare

Earkart Limited is set to launch its IPO on September 25, 2025, aiming to raise ₹49.26 Crore. The proceeds will fund the expansion of their Shop-in-Shop model and strengthen their infrastructure. This move is poised to enhance their presence in underserved markets with technology-driven hearing solutions.

Updated: 24-09-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 11:01 IST
Earkart Limited IPO Opens on September 25, 2025. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Earkart Limited, a pioneer in technology-driven hearing healthcare solutions, has announced the opening of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on September 25, 2025. The company aims to raise ₹49.26 Crore, with shares set to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

The IPO comprises 36,49,000 equity shares, priced at ₹135 per share, with allocations directed towards non-institutional investors, individual investors, and market makers. The funds raised will be strategically utilized for expanding the Shop-in-Shop business model within ENT/Ophthalmic clinics across India, enhancing infrastructure, and fulfilling working capital requirements.

Mr. Rohit Misra, Chairman and Managing Director of Earkart Limited, highlighted the company's commitment to making hearing healthcare solutions both affordable and accessible across India. With innovative products and partnerships, mainly targeting Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, Earkart seeks to broaden its impact on underserved communities.

