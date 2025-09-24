Left Menu

H1B fee hike will hit US startups and innovation more, will have minimal impact on India's IT sector: USISPF Chief

The recent H1B visa fee hike announced by the US administration will hit more to startups and innovation of the United States than India's IT services exports, said US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) President and CEO Mukesh Aghi.

ANI | Updated: 24-09-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 11:05 IST
H1B fee hike will hit US startups and innovation more, will have minimal impact on India's IT sector: USISPF Chief
US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) President and CEO Mukesh Aghi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Ayushi Agarwal The recent H1B visa fee hike announced by the US administration will hit more to startups and innovation of the United States than India's IT services exports, said US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) President and CEO Mukesh Aghi.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Aghi said the move may in fact work in favour of India. "It works in favour of India because from a US perspective, H-1B was being abused in some manner, and they would like to bring in high-quality people to the US. That means, Indian workers coming to the US on H-1B will get much higher compensation. More importantly, low-end work will shift offshore to India. Even though there's a lot of hype surrounding H-1B, the impact on India's economy and its IT services exports will be minimal. It will have an impact on innovations (in the US) and on startups. But will it impact the economy? No," he stated. On US President Donald Trump's remarks during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Aghi said India has always maintained that there will be no third-party intervention in its conflict with Pakistan.

"India has made a statement consistently that there was no third-party interference in the war with Pakistan. Whereas the President claims that he interfered in the seven wars and brought peace to them. India has said consistently for the last 70 years that there will be no third-party intervention. Overall, I would say the speech was good except for the part about India and Pakistan," he noted. Responding to Trump's comments that China and India are primary funders of the Russia-Ukraine war by continuing to purchase Russian oil, Aghi said the assessment was inaccurate.

"Europeans are buying much more LNG from Russia. Yes, India is buying, as is China in much larger numbers, and also the US. But are they fueling the war? I don't think so. The war was fueled much earlier from that perspective. Saying that the Russia war is being fueled to a certain extent by India, China, and Europe is inaccurate," he explained. On the 50 per cent US tariffs imposed on India, Aghi said the broader relationship between the two countries will continue to move forward despite trade challenges.

"I strongly believe that the relationship between the two countries beyond trade is a relationship which is geopolitically aligned. It's a relationship that is focused a lot on people-to-people and technology transfer. You have US companies setting up hundreds of global capability centres in India, as well as in innovation itself. I believe trade issues will get settled down and the relationship will start moving in the right trajectory pretty soon," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Rhetorical Shift: A New U.S. Stance on Ukraine

Trump's Rhetorical Shift: A New U.S. Stance on Ukraine

 Global
2
China's Strategic WTO Move: Maintaining Status, Forgoing Benefits

China's Strategic WTO Move: Maintaining Status, Forgoing Benefits

 Switzerland
3
Supreme Court to Decide on Adolescent Age of Consent: Critical Hearing Set for November

Supreme Court to Decide on Adolescent Age of Consent: Critical Hearing Set f...

 India
4
Tragic Blaze Claims Lives in Hosiery Factory Fire

Tragic Blaze Claims Lives in Hosiery Factory Fire

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Bitcoin to Solana: IMF Outlines Blockchain Consensus Risks for Supervisors

Aging Population and Limited AI Gains Put Japan’s Labor Market at a Crossroads, IMF Says

IMF Study: Corruption and Finance Block Growth of Firms in Sub-Saharan Africa

Resilient health systems key to Europe’s future, warns WHO in landmark new report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025