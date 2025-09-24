Left Menu

H1B Visa Fee Hike: A Boost for Indian Talent and US Innovation Challenge

USISPF CEO Mukesh Aghi discusses the impact of the US H1B visa fee hike, highlighting potential benefits for India while noting minimal effects on India's economy. He addresses US-India relations amidst broader geopolitical and trade contexts, dismissing claims against India's role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) President and CEO Mukesh Aghi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum President, Mukesh Aghi, has weighed in on the recent H1B visa fee hike by the US administration, suggesting it could ultimately favor India by enhancing the quality of workers traveling to the US. Aghi argues that the move may lead to higher compensation for Indian workers in the US while shifting low-end jobs back to India.

During a conversation with ANI, Aghi expressed that the visa fee hike would not significantly impact India's economy or IT services but could challenge US startups and innovation. He also responded to US President Donald Trump's speech at the UN General Assembly, asserting India's stance against third-party intervention in its conflicts with Pakistan and dismissing claims about India's involvement in fueling the Russia-Ukraine war.

Aghi remains optimistic about US-India relations, even amidst trade challenges like the 50% tariffs imposed by the US. He believes the partnership, rooted in geopolitical alignment and technology exchange, will continue to progress positively, despite current obstacles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

