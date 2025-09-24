Key Financial Moves: Tether's Ambitious Valuation and Global Expansion

Tether is making headlines with ambitious plans to reach a $500 billion valuation through a $20 billion private funding round, positioning itself as a significant player in the cryptocurrency market.

Meanwhile, German grid operator Tennet looks to bolster its finances by raising up to 10 billion euros, setting the stage for potential further equity sales to the German government.

In the UK, technology firm Signal AI has successfully raised $165 million with the help of US investor Battery Ventures to drive its media monitoring and risk management expansion globally. Additionally, investment firm Pimco is optimistic that a decrease in UK inflation will enable the Bank of England to cut interest rates beyond current market expectations.

