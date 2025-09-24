Left Menu

United Airlines Faces Technology Turbulence: Flights Grounded Again

United Airlines halted flights temporarily due to an unspecified technology issue, affecting airports in the U.S. and Canada. This incident follows a similar tech glitch a month earlier causing widespread delays. The outage was resolved within an hour, but it highlights ongoing tech challenges for the airline.

Updated: 24-09-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 11:24 IST
United Airlines Faces Technology Turbulence: Flights Grounded Again
United Airlines experienced a brief technology-related ground stop on Wednesday, requesting the FAA to halt departures at U.S. and Canadian airports.

The airline refrained from specifying the technology issue leading to the grounding. The issue was resolved in under an hour, but United previously suffered a system glitch last month causing significant delays at major U.S. airports.

As of now, no further comments have been made by United Airlines outside regular business hours regarding the recurrence of these technological disruptions.

