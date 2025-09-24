United Airlines' Connectivity Crisis: Averted

United Airlines experienced a momentary disruption in operations after a connectivity issue led to the grounding of flights at U.S. and Canadian airports on Wednesday. The request for a ground stop, which lasted less than an hour, was made to the FAA as the airline sought to address the technical glitch.

The connectivity issue arose just before midnight Central time on Tuesday, but flights resumed normal operations shortly thereafter. This disruption was notably shorter than a similar incident in August that affected major U.S. airports such as Newark, Denver, Houston, and Chicago, resulting in widespread delays across the network.

The August glitch was resolved within a few hours, highlighting the systemic challenges faced by airlines in maintaining seamless operations amidst evolving technological demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)