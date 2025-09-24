IFAD Appoints Eric Rwabidadi as Country Director to Boost Rural Growth in Cameroon

The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) has appointed Eric Rwabidadi as its new Country Director in Cameroon, reinforcing the organization’s long-term commitment to supporting the country’s rural transformation. With an investment portfolio exceeding US$200 million, IFAD aims to expand its impact on poverty reduction, food security, and climate resilience in rural areas.

Rwabidadi officially presented his credentials to Lejeune Mbella Mbella, Cameroon’s Minister of External Relations, on 17 September 2025. Speaking on the occasion, he reaffirmed IFAD’s mission to strengthen partnerships with the Government of Cameroon and rural communities to tackle key agricultural challenges.

“Cameroon holds immense potential for agricultural transformation, and IFAD is pleased to be a trusted partner in unlocking that promise. In response to persistent challenges such as rural poverty, youth unemployment, gender inequality, and the growing impacts of climate change on agriculture, we are working alongside the Government and local communities to invest in inclusive, climate-resilient rural development. Our focus is on empowering smallholder farmers, especially youth and women. I am honoured to lead this effort and deepen our cooperation for a more food-secure and prosperous Cameroon,” Rwabidadi said.

IFAD’s 45-Year Partnership with Cameroon

For nearly 45 years, IFAD has been investing in Cameroon to transform rural livelihoods. Its projects have focused on:

Expanding access to financial services in rural communities.

Developing agricultural value chains to boost farmer incomes.

Supporting youth entrepreneurship to tackle unemployment and migration pressures.

Promoting gender inclusion in agricultural production and markets.

Flagship initiatives currently underway include:

PADFA II (Commodity Value-Chain Development Support Project – Phase II): Enhancing rice and onion production and strengthening farmer access to markets.

ACREGIR (Project for Strengthening Climate Resilience of Agricultural Systems in Rural Cameroon): Supporting smallholders to adapt to climate change through sustainable practices.

Youth Agropastoral Entrepreneurship Promotion Programme – Phase II: Promoting agropastoral jobs and skills for young men and women.

These programs directly align with Cameroon’s Vision 2035 and National Development Strategy, which seek to modernize agriculture, create jobs, and foster sustainable rural growth.

Strategic Priorities: Youth, Women, and Climate

Rwabidadi emphasized IFAD’s focus on inclusive food systems and on addressing structural barriers faced by women and youth in agriculture. By strengthening rural enterprises, IFAD aims to not only increase productivity but also create sustainable jobs and improve resilience to climate shocks, particularly in vulnerable communities.

He stressed the importance of rural women as “the backbone of food systems” and outlined IFAD’s plans to expand women’s access to land, financial services, and market opportunities. For youth, IFAD will continue to promote agribusiness incubation, digital solutions, and entrepreneurial skills to make farming more attractive and profitable.

Regional Responsibilities in Central Africa

In addition to his role in Cameroon, Rwabidadi will also serve as Head of IFAD’s Multi-Country Office for Central Africa, overseeing operations in:

Central African Republic

Chad

Republic of Congo

Democratic Republic of Congo

Equatorial Guinea

Gabon

São Tomé and Príncipe

This regional leadership position will allow IFAD to strengthen synergies and share best practices across Central Africa, where rural poverty and climate vulnerability remain significant challenges.

Rwabidadi’s Experience

A national of Rwanda, Rwabidadi brings more than 25 years of leadership and technical expertise across public and private sectors as well as international NGOs. He has spent over 20 years within IFAD, holding senior roles in multiple countries, where he oversaw program design, implementation, and partnerships.

His deep knowledge of African agriculture, coupled with experience in policy dialogue, rural financing, and inclusive value chain development, positions him well to lead IFAD’s mission in Cameroon and the wider region.

Looking Ahead

With Rwabidadi’s appointment, IFAD reaffirms its commitment to ensuring that agriculture remains a driver of inclusive growth, food security, and climate resilience in Cameroon and Central Africa. By scaling investments and working in partnership with governments, local communities, and international donors, IFAD seeks to deliver transformative change for smallholder farmers.

As Rwabidadi noted, “IFAD and Cameroon will continue to combine their resources and expertise to increase investment in food systems with a focus on youth and women entrepreneurship.”