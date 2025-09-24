Left Menu

Delphi World Money Ventures into Travel Market with Ebix Acquisition

Delphi World Money Ltd acquires a significant equity stake in Ebix Travels Pvt Ltd, marking its expansion into the travel industry. This move enables Delphi to offer a seamless travel ecosystem combining currency exchange with premium travel services. The merger is seen as a blend of travel, finance, and technology.

New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 14:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delphi World Money Ltd announced on Wednesday its acquisition of a significant equity stake with management control in Ebix Travels Pvt Ltd. The terms of the deal remain undisclosed.

This strategic move allows Delphi to diversify from its core financial services into the travel sector, promising a cohesive ecosystem. The integration will merge their forex expertise with travel offerings like airline ticketing and luxury packages, as per their statement.

Vikas Garg, Ebix Group Chairman, emphasized their aim to revolutionize travel and hospitality through tech-driven services. Delphi's authorized dealer status in foreign exchange aligns naturally with its new travel initiatives, ensuring a smooth customer experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

