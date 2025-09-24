Left Menu

Uppal Group Pours Into Liquor with ₹100 Crore Investment

Uppal Group has diversified into the liquor industry with a ₹100 crore investment, launching whiskey brands Soorahi and Madhvan via their new arm, Uppal Brewers & Distillers. Targeting ₹70 crore annual revenue, they plan strategic expansions and new state entries, while developing branded residences and resorts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 15:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Uppal Group, a prominent real estate developer, has diversified into the liquor industry with a bold investment of over ₹100 crore. This strategic move marks their entry with Uppal Brewers & Distillers Pvt Ltd, launching whiskey brands Soorahi and Madhvan in Delhi and Punjab.

Targeting a revenue of ₹70 crore annually within three years, UBD aims to sell 1,00,000 cases annually in the super premium whiskey segment. The company plans to establish a bottling unit by 2025-26 and is exploring a malt distillery, aiming to cater to India's fast-growing alco-bev market.

Expanding their reach, UBD has started operations in Haryana and plans to be active in 8-10 states by FY27. Meanwhile, in the real estate sector, the Uppal Group is acquiring land for luxury residences and a resort hotel in Uttarakhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

