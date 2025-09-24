Left Menu

Railway Boost: Bihar's Infrastructure on Fast Track with Rail Line Doubling

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, led by PM Modi, approved the doubling of the Bakhtiyarpur-Rajgir-Tilaiya railway line in Bihar. This initiative will enhance connectivity in four districts, promote tourism, support economic growth, and provide environmental benefits, aligning with India's development goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 16:31 IST
In a significant move to bolster Bihar's infrastructure, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given the nod to double the 104-km Bakhtiyarpur-Rajgir-Tilaiya railway line. The project, with a budget of Rs 2,192 crore, aims to enhance connectivity in the poll-bound state.

According to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, this expansion will improve rail connectivity to significant destinations like Rajgir and Nalanda, known for their historical and cultural prominence. The strategic investment will not only aid local economies but also attract tourists nationwide, providing a much-needed boost ahead of the upcoming elections.

Moreover, the initiative is expected to facilitate smoother transportation of essential commodities while contributing to significant environmental benefits, such as reduced CO2 emissions and lower oil imports. These efforts are in line with the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan, emphasizing multi-modal connectivity and reducing logistical costs.

