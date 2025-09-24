Startup Singam’s New Season: Catalyzing Tamil Nadu's Entrepreneurial Revolution

Baanhem Ventures, creators of the reality TV show 'Startup Singam', have enlisted diverse industry leaders for the second season, aimed at bolstering emerging entrepreneurs not just in investments, but in governance and mentorship.

Key figures on the mentor panel include Kumar Vembu as chief mentor, Gopal Srinivasan from TVS Capital Funds Ltd as Chairman and Managing Director, and Freshworks Founder Girish Mathrubootham. Additionally, K Mahalingam from TSM Group, IppoPay CEO Mohan Karuppiah, and ithought Financial Consulting Founder Shyam Sekhar will also contribute their expertise.

By convening these industry titans, Baanhem Ventures seeks to make Startup Singam both a movement and a reality show, celebrating entrepreneurship and serving as a launchpad for innovative ideas in Tamil Nadu. Founders Hemachandran and Balachandar remarked that guidance from senior leaders will accelerate the platform's mission of enabling startups with investment, mentorship, and networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)