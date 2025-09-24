Left Menu

Reliance Animation Studios and BMC Empower Mumbai Students with AVGC Workshops

Reliance Animation Studios partners with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to conduct career awareness workshops across 1,118 schools, inspiring creativity in students and introducing them to future possibilities in Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics. The initiative aims to bridge students, audiences, and the AVGC ecosystem in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-09-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 16:53 IST
Reliance Animation Studios and BMC Empower Mumbai Students with AVGC Workshops
Reliance Animation Studios Collaborates with BMC to Conduct Animation Career Awareness Workshops in 1,118 Mumbai Schools. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Animation Studios, renowned for productions like Little Singham and Shaktimaan, has embarked on a significant collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to host career awareness workshops in 1,118 BMC schools in Mumbai.

The initiative, which began on September 18, 2025, at Mumbai Public School, D. N. Nagar, aims to spark students' creativity and communication skills through interactive activities. These include voice modulation and drawing, offering insight into animation processes, such as the Making of Little Singham screening, which captivated students by bringing their favorite characters to life.

Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO of Reliance Entertainment, and Tejonidhi Bhandare, CEO of Reliance Animation Studios, underscore the initiative's impact in fostering creativity and career awareness in the AVGC sector, bridging a connection between students, audiences, and future creative industry opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Promises Flood Relief

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Promises Flood Relief

 India
2
Revolutionary Hair Restoration Techniques Unveiled by Skinroots

Revolutionary Hair Restoration Techniques Unveiled by Skinroots

 India
3
Arrest Made in Connection to Major Cyberattack on European Airports

Arrest Made in Connection to Major Cyberattack on European Airports

 United Kingdom
4
Dollar Strikes Back: Fed's Cautious Tone Lifts Greenback

Dollar Strikes Back: Fed's Cautious Tone Lifts Greenback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025