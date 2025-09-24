Reliance Animation Studios and BMC Empower Mumbai Students with AVGC Workshops

Reliance Animation Studios, renowned for productions like Little Singham and Shaktimaan, has embarked on a significant collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to host career awareness workshops in 1,118 BMC schools in Mumbai.

The initiative, which began on September 18, 2025, at Mumbai Public School, D. N. Nagar, aims to spark students' creativity and communication skills through interactive activities. These include voice modulation and drawing, offering insight into animation processes, such as the Making of Little Singham screening, which captivated students by bringing their favorite characters to life.

Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO of Reliance Entertainment, and Tejonidhi Bhandare, CEO of Reliance Animation Studios, underscore the initiative's impact in fostering creativity and career awareness in the AVGC sector, bridging a connection between students, audiences, and future creative industry opportunities.

