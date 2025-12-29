24FPS Creator Fest: Empowering India's Next-Gen Creatives in AVGC-XR

The 24th edition of the 24FPS Creator Fest, hosted by MAAC in Mumbai, showcased a strong coalition of emerging talent and industry giants in animation, VFX, and digital design. Held at the Jio World Centre, the event celebrated creative originality and technical brilliance from thousands of global entries.

Featuring high-profile speakers like Ashish Kulkarni, discussions explored the evolving AVGC-XR landscape and emerging opportunities in technology-driven storytelling. Sessions also highlighted the integration of AI in creative processes and the gaming sector's career potential, with insights from industry leaders.

The festival's success underscored the vibrancy of India's creator economy and marked MAAC's commitment to nurturing future talent through enhanced learning tracks, industry collaborations, and initiatives fostering creative growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)