24FPS Creator Fest: Empowering India's Next-Gen Creatives in AVGC-XR

MAAC's 24FPS Creator Fest 2025 in Mumbai brought together emerging creators and industry veterans in animation, VFX, and digital design. Over 6000 entries were celebrated for technical excellence in storytelling. Keynotes and panels emphasized career pathways in gaming, AI integration in storytelling, and the future of digital content creation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-12-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 13:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The 24th edition of the 24FPS Creator Fest, hosted by MAAC in Mumbai, showcased a strong coalition of emerging talent and industry giants in animation, VFX, and digital design. Held at the Jio World Centre, the event celebrated creative originality and technical brilliance from thousands of global entries.

Featuring high-profile speakers like Ashish Kulkarni, discussions explored the evolving AVGC-XR landscape and emerging opportunities in technology-driven storytelling. Sessions also highlighted the integration of AI in creative processes and the gaming sector's career potential, with insights from industry leaders.

The festival's success underscored the vibrancy of India's creator economy and marked MAAC's commitment to nurturing future talent through enhanced learning tracks, industry collaborations, and initiatives fostering creative growth.

