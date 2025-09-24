India–UK CETA Seminar Highlights Balanced IPR Framework with Global Significance

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and the Department of Commerce, under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in collaboration with the Centre for Trade and Investment Law (CTIL), recently convened a seminar titled “Demystifying the IPR Chapter in the India–UK CETA” at Vanijya Bhawan, New Delhi. The session brought together a wide spectrum of stakeholders—including policymakers, academia, domain experts, and industry leaders—to examine the Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) provisions of the proposed Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) between India and the United Kingdom.

Balancing Innovation with Access

A central theme of the discussions was the delicate balance between encouraging innovation and safeguarding public access. Experts underlined that the IPR chapter in the India–UK CETA aligns closely with India’s existing legal framework while ensuring safeguards for public health. Voluntary licensing was highlighted as the prevailing industry practice, while the flexibilities related to compulsory licensing and public health, guaranteed under the Doha Declaration, remain untouched.

The chapter was also presented as a means of modernising India’s IP regime without restricting regulatory autonomy. Panelists emphasized that harmonisation measures are largely procedural and not substantive, thus allowing India to preserve its independent policymaking space.

Opportunities in Geographical Indications

Geographical Indications (GIs) featured prominently as an area of significant opportunity. The agreement introduces mechanisms for stronger protection of Indian GIs in the UK market, which is expected to bolster exports of traditional products, benefit startups and MSMEs, and enhance India’s cultural branding internationally. This development is particularly relevant for agricultural products, handicrafts, and artisanal goods that enjoy strong regional identities.

Addressing Industry Concerns

Industry representatives welcomed the reassurances that the IPR chapter does not impose constraints on India’s policy space. Instead, it strengthens India’s position in framing IP rules aligned with developmental needs. The discussions also addressed myths surrounding patent harmonisation, clarifying that the provisions are intended to streamline processes and enhance efficiency, not compromise national interests.

Implications for Future Trade Agreements

Beyond the bilateral context, the seminar’s outcome suggested that the IPR framework under the India–UK CETA could serve as a template for future trade negotiations. It showcases a model that blends regulatory rigor with the necessary flexibility, supports innovation while safeguarding access, and projects India’s commitment to a robust intellectual property regime. Importantly, it signals to global investors and trading partners that India is ready to engage with modern frameworks while defending its developmental priorities.

The seminar concluded on a note of optimism, affirming that the IPR chapter of the India–UK CETA is not only a step toward strengthening bilateral economic ties but also an instrument for shaping India’s global trade narrative. By reinforcing public health safeguards, protecting cultural heritage through GIs, and ensuring regulatory autonomy, the chapter is positioned as a balanced and forward-looking framework.