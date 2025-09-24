Left Menu

Tragic Loss in Pantanal: Architect Kongjian Yu and His Visionary Legacy

Chinese architect Kongjian Yu, renowned for his 'sponge cities' concept, died in a plane crash in Mato Grosso do Sul, Brazil. Yu and three others perished in the crash, reported near Aquidauana during a documentary project. His influential work on eco-friendly urban planning touched cities worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 18:19 IST
Chinese architect Kongjian Yu, a pivotal figure in eco-friendly urban planning, tragically passed away in a plane crash over Brazil's renowned wetlands in Mato Grosso do Sul, late Tuesday. Local media, citing police and firefighters, confirmed the accident on Wednesday.

The ill-fated aircraft carried Yu, along with three others, including the pilot and two local filmmakers, crashing near Aquidauana in the Pantanal region. While municipal firefighters acknowledged the crash, they withheld the victims' identities but confirmed four fatalities.

Yu, a central figure in the Sao Paulo International Architecture Biennale, was traveling for a documentary project spotlighting his 'sponge cities' concept—a transformative approach to urban water management. His pioneering work has reshaped urban landscapes globally, earning him international acclaim.

