Left Menu

Modi's Infrastructure Push: Transforming Bihar and Boosting India's Maritime Sector

Prime Minister Modi highlights infrastructure advancements in Bihar with new rail and road projects. The Union Cabinet approved major investments, including a railway doubling project and a new highway section. Additionally, a significant package was greenlit to enhance India's shipbuilding and maritime industry, aiming to boost economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 18:45 IST
Modi's Infrastructure Push: Transforming Bihar and Boosting India's Maritime Sector
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized his administration's commitment to developing Bihar as the Union Cabinet approved substantial rail and road projects in the state. With Modi at the helm, the Cabinet sanctioned the doubling of the 104-km Bakhtiyarpur-Rajgir-Tilaiya railway line, an investment of approximately Rs 2,192 crore that will span four districts and augment Indian Railways' network by 104 km.

In tandem, the Cabinet also endorsed the construction of a four-lane road stretching 78.942 km on NH-139W, linking Sahebganj, Areraj, and Bettiah. This project, estimated at Rs 3,822.31 crore, will utilize a hybrid annuity mode to enhance connectivity between Patna and the northern districts, extending up to the Indo-Nepal border.

Additionally, a Rs 69,725 crore maritime package was unveiled to revitalize India's shipbuilding industry, promising job creation and investment influx. Modi stated that the DSIR Scheme's approval will strengthen India's R&D capacities, spurring innovative and excellent undertakings.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Mandates Timely State Bar Council Elections Amid Fake Degree Concerns

Supreme Court Mandates Timely State Bar Council Elections Amid Fake Degree C...

 India
2
Unrest in Ladakh: A Cry for Statehood

Unrest in Ladakh: A Cry for Statehood

 India
3
JK Lakshmi Cement's Solar Power Push & New Expansion

JK Lakshmi Cement's Solar Power Push & New Expansion

 India
4
Pakistan Appeals to IMF for Flood Impact Consideration

Pakistan Appeals to IMF for Flood Impact Consideration

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025