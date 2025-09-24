Modi's Infrastructure Push: Transforming Bihar and Boosting India's Maritime Sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized his administration's commitment to developing Bihar as the Union Cabinet approved substantial rail and road projects in the state. With Modi at the helm, the Cabinet sanctioned the doubling of the 104-km Bakhtiyarpur-Rajgir-Tilaiya railway line, an investment of approximately Rs 2,192 crore that will span four districts and augment Indian Railways' network by 104 km.

In tandem, the Cabinet also endorsed the construction of a four-lane road stretching 78.942 km on NH-139W, linking Sahebganj, Areraj, and Bettiah. This project, estimated at Rs 3,822.31 crore, will utilize a hybrid annuity mode to enhance connectivity between Patna and the northern districts, extending up to the Indo-Nepal border.

Additionally, a Rs 69,725 crore maritime package was unveiled to revitalize India's shipbuilding industry, promising job creation and investment influx. Modi stated that the DSIR Scheme's approval will strengthen India's R&D capacities, spurring innovative and excellent undertakings.