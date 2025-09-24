Left Menu

EU's Strategic Plan: Financing Ukraine's Future with Frozen Russian Assets

The European Union devised a plan to support Ukraine's defense and reconstruction by utilizing $300 billion in immobilized Russian assets. This involves issuing a reparations loan to Ukraine, using cash balances from matured securities. The funds are managed via a Special Purpose Vehicle, with potential participation from non-EU G7 countries.

24-09-2025
The European Union has unveiled a strategic plan to aid Ukraine by leveraging immobilized Russian central bank assets. Following Moscow's invasion, these assets, amounting to approximately $300 billion, were frozen by the West. Now, the EU intends to finance Ukraine's defense and reconstruction efforts without seizing the assets outright.

To achieve this, the EU proposes a reparations loan for Ukraine, tapping into cash accumulated from maturing securities in 2022. Ukraine would repay this loan only after receiving war reparations from Russia. This mechanism enables Ukraine to access funds immediately, bypassing lengthy wait times for Russian payouts.

The EU plans to transfer the cash from Euroclear to a newly established Special Purpose Vehicle, owned by EU or G7 governments. This setup aims to maximize returns for Ukraine through strategic investments, while EU-issued bonds protect Euroclear from potential Russian litigations. The proposal seeks broad participation from EU and G7 members, albeit with potential exemptions for Hungary and Slovakia.

