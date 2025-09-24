India's Aviation Boom: Safety Oversight Under Scrutiny

India's aviation sector is experiencing unprecedented growth, necessitating increased government oversight and regulation, according to the country's director general of civil aviation, Faiz Ahmed Kidwai. With thousands of aircraft deliveries expected, and the number of commercial jets nearly doubling in the past decade, India's aviation ecosystem is undergoing rapid transformation.

The recent Air India crash, one of the deadliest in a decade, has intensified scrutiny over safety standards. Reports from the aviation safety regulator highlighted 263 safety-related lapses within the country's airlines. There are also concerns about a shortage of pilots, which a parliamentary committee has warned could jeopardize safety standards.

Despite the market being dominated by IndiGo and Air India, travel demand is opening up opportunities for new aviation players. In 2024, a record 174 million passengers flew on domestic and international flights. India's Supreme Court has called for a response from the government regarding an independent investigation into the June crash, underscoring the importance of stringent safety measures as the sector continues its ascent.

(With inputs from agencies.)