Regulating Non-Basmati Rice Exports: A New Policy Shift

The government has taken a significant step to regulate the export of non-basmati rice, announcing a new policy that mandates registration with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA). This body, part of the commerce ministry, is tasked with overseeing agri-export activities.

According to a notification from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), the policy on non-basmati rice exports has been amended. Previously unregulated, future exports will now occur only after the registration of contracts with APEDA, aiming to streamline and monitor the process more effectively.

This policy change comes in the wake of the country's rice export sector witnessing a 6.4% increase, generating revenue of USD 4.7 billion during the first five months of the current fiscal year. The decision is seen as a move to maintain export standards and boost oversight in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)