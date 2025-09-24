Left Menu

Regulating Non-Basmati Rice Exports: A New Policy Shift

The government has announced that exports of non-basmati rice will now require registration with APEDA, a commerce ministry body, to regulate agri-export activities. This decision follows a 6.4% rise in rice exports, amounting to USD 4.7 billion, between April and August this fiscal year.

Updated: 24-09-2025 20:44 IST
The government has taken a significant step to regulate the export of non-basmati rice, announcing a new policy that mandates registration with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA). This body, part of the commerce ministry, is tasked with overseeing agri-export activities.

According to a notification from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), the policy on non-basmati rice exports has been amended. Previously unregulated, future exports will now occur only after the registration of contracts with APEDA, aiming to streamline and monitor the process more effectively.

This policy change comes in the wake of the country's rice export sector witnessing a 6.4% increase, generating revenue of USD 4.7 billion during the first five months of the current fiscal year. The decision is seen as a move to maintain export standards and boost oversight in the sector.

