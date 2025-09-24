Left Menu

Unforeseen Radar Outage Grounds Costa Rica's International Air Traffic

Costa Rica temporarily shut down its airspace and stopped flights at major international airports due to a power outage that affected radar systems. The suspension disrupted travel operations at Juan Santamaria and Daniel Oduber Quiros airports. Efforts were underway to restore power and resume operations by midday.

In a major disruption to international travel, Costa Rica was compelled to close its airspace and halt flights at its main airports following a power outage on Wednesday. The outage impacted the radar system, stalling operations at airports that are pivotal for both international connectivity and the nation's tourism industry.

The Costa Rican Ministry of Transport confirmed that the popular Juan Santamaria International Airport near San Jose, along with Daniel Oduber Quiros Airport in Guanacaste province, were among the impacted hubs. The outage affected the entire country's airspace, grounding numerous flights and leaving passengers in limbo.

Reports from Empresa Aeris, the operator of Juan Santamaria Airport, indicated that eight departing flights faced delays, while one incoming flight had to be diverted. Power restoration efforts were swiftly launched, with authorities aiming to stabilize air travel operations by midday. The exact cause of the interruption remains undetermined.

(With inputs from agencies.)

