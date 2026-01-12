Husband Arrested in Indore for Wife's Murder Over Marital Dispute
A man in Indore was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife, who had refused sexual relations for eight years. The death was initially claimed to be an accident. A post mortem revealed death by strangulation, leading to the husband's confession.
A shocking incident in Indore has surfaced where a man was apprehended by the police for the alleged murder of his wife due to prolonged marital strife.
According to police reports, the 40-year-old woman passed away on January 9. The suspect attempted to mask the murder as a tragic accident, claiming she died from a fall. However, an autopsy revealed strangulation, leading to his confession.
Authorities are conducting further investigations into the case. The motive, as stated by the accused—a mechanic—was his wife's refusal of marital relations over the last eight years, fueling his rage.
