Left Menu

Husband Arrested in Indore for Wife's Murder Over Marital Dispute

A man in Indore was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife, who had refused sexual relations for eight years. The death was initially claimed to be an accident. A post mortem revealed death by strangulation, leading to the husband's confession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 12-01-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 18:07 IST
Husband Arrested in Indore for Wife's Murder Over Marital Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident in Indore has surfaced where a man was apprehended by the police for the alleged murder of his wife due to prolonged marital strife.

According to police reports, the 40-year-old woman passed away on January 9. The suspect attempted to mask the murder as a tragic accident, claiming she died from a fall. However, an autopsy revealed strangulation, leading to his confession.

Authorities are conducting further investigations into the case. The motive, as stated by the accused—a mechanic—was his wife's refusal of marital relations over the last eight years, fueling his rage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Declines Boy Scouts Abuse Settlement Challenge

Supreme Court Declines Boy Scouts Abuse Settlement Challenge

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Fire Claims Lives in Solan District

Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Fire Claims Lives in Solan District

 India
3
Powerful Allies: Russia and Iran's Stand Against Foreign Interference

Powerful Allies: Russia and Iran's Stand Against Foreign Interference

 Russia
4
Russian Drones Strike Foreign Vessels Near Ukranian Port

Russian Drones Strike Foreign Vessels Near Ukranian Port

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026