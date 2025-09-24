Left Menu

U.S. New Home Sales Surge Amid Falling Mortgage Rates - But Is It Sustainable?

Sales of new U.S. single-family homes reached their highest level in over three years in August, driven by lower mortgage rates. However, experts caution that a weakening labor market may curb future growth. Housing inventory decreased, with builders cutting prices and offering incentives to reduce stock.

In August, new U.S. single-family home sales surged to levels not seen in over three and a half years, prompting a closer look at the housing market's actual health. While this increase appears boosted by declining mortgage rates, experts express caution due to a softening labor market.

Data from the Commerce Department showed the spike in sales was at odds with lackluster homebuilder sentiment and appeared unsustainable to many economists. Notably, this upward trend coincided with a significant revision of previous sales figures, indicating continued volatility in the housing market's monthly data.

As mortgage rates fell further in September, reaching an 11-month low, builders remain wary. They anticipate softer activity and have responded by reducing prices and authorizing fewer new projects. Meanwhile, housing inventory has dropped, reflecting a concerted effort to manage supply amid fluctuating sales.

