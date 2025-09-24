Left Menu

Mumbai Metro Snag: Technical Glitch Disrupts Major Lines

Metro services in Mumbai faced disruptions due to a 'technical snag' near Ovaripada station. This caused delays and temporary station closures on Lines 2A and 7. Services resumed after maintenance, according to Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited. Trial runs for Metro Line 9 are underway, extending service from Dahisar East to Kashimira.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-09-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 21:57 IST
Mumbai Metro Snag: Technical Glitch Disrupts Major Lines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai's metro services faced significant disruptions on Wednesday morning due to a technical issue at the track-changing point near Ovaripada station. The snag affected the operational efficiency of Lines 2A and 7, causing delays and temporary closures at several stations for nearly five hours.

As Metro Line 9 underwent trial runs, a minor technical hiccup was observed at Dahisar East, halting a train momentarily as it transitioned to Line 7. However, the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) ensured that passenger movement was swiftly resumed and managed.

MMMOCL is currently focusing on the expansion of Metro Line 9 between Dahisar East and Kashimira, with future plans to extend to Bhayander West. Despite disruptions, services on Lines 2A and 7 remain pivotal to Mumbai's transit network. The metro operation schedule includes 317 weekday services, with operational headways tailored for peak and off-peak hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Latur Police Co-op Society Lends Support to Flood-hit Farmers

Latur Police Co-op Society Lends Support to Flood-hit Farmers

 India
2
Trump's Ukraine Rhetoric: Relief and Suspicion in Europe as Policy Shift Looms

Trump's Ukraine Rhetoric: Relief and Suspicion in Europe as Policy Shift Loo...

 Global
3
Southwest Monsoon Retreat Leaves Flood-Hit Punjab and Haryana Drying Out

Southwest Monsoon Retreat Leaves Flood-Hit Punjab and Haryana Drying Out

 India
4
India Launches High-Tech Dental Innovation Hub at MAIDS

India Launches High-Tech Dental Innovation Hub at MAIDS

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025