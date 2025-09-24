Mumbai Metro Snag: Technical Glitch Disrupts Major Lines

Mumbai's metro services faced significant disruptions on Wednesday morning due to a technical issue at the track-changing point near Ovaripada station. The snag affected the operational efficiency of Lines 2A and 7, causing delays and temporary closures at several stations for nearly five hours.

As Metro Line 9 underwent trial runs, a minor technical hiccup was observed at Dahisar East, halting a train momentarily as it transitioned to Line 7. However, the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) ensured that passenger movement was swiftly resumed and managed.

MMMOCL is currently focusing on the expansion of Metro Line 9 between Dahisar East and Kashimira, with future plans to extend to Bhayander West. Despite disruptions, services on Lines 2A and 7 remain pivotal to Mumbai's transit network. The metro operation schedule includes 317 weekday services, with operational headways tailored for peak and off-peak hours.

