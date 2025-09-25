Left Menu

Car Blaze Causes Chaos on Mumbai's Coastal Road

A car fire on Mumbai's Coastal Road caused significant traffic disruption during peak hours, halting vehicular movement for an hour. No casualties were reported. Traffic was diverted, and it resumed after the vehicle was removed. The Coastal Road, a vital route, has faced traffic incidents, including a recent Lamborghini crash.

Car Blaze Causes Chaos on Mumbai's Coastal Road
  Country:
  • India

A dramatic car fire on Mumbai's Coastal Road halted traffic Thursday morning, leaving commuters stranded for over an hour. The incident, which occurred inside the south-bound tunnel around 9 am, resulted in a significant traffic jam, although thankfully no casualties were reported.

According to the Mumbai Traffic Police, vehicular movement was stopped on both the north and south-bound lanes near Tardeo shortly after the fire broke out. The blockage caused serious disruptions, leading to traffic being diverted at key points such as Haji Ali and the Worli connector.

Emergency response units, including the fire brigade, swiftly arrived at the scene and took an hour to clear the burnt vehicle. The Coastal Road has recently seen high-profile incidents, including last week's Lamborghini crash, underlining risks on the otherwise efficient 24/7 route.

(With inputs from agencies.)

