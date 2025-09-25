Left Menu

India's Green Hydrogen Ambition: A Path to Global Leadership

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri emphasized India's commitment to becoming a global leader in green hydrogen production, targeting 5 million tonnes annually by 2030. With strategic policies and significant investments, India is poised to revolutionize its energy sector, enhance economic competitiveness, and secure environmental sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 12:05 IST
Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant declaration, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri positioned hydrogen as not merely the 'fuel of the future' but an essential pillar for energy security and environmental sustainability. Speaking at the 'World Hydrogen India' event in New Delhi, organized by S&P Global Commodity Insights, Minister Puri outlined a visionary goal: producing 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2030, bolstered by a Rs 19,700 crore Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

Highlighting the achievements in biofuel blending, Puri remarked on India's accelerated timelines, achieving targets years in advance. Such momentum, he noted, is mirrored in the hydrogen sector, with promising developments like Indian Oil's Panipat plant and Tokyo Energy's competitive bids at Vizag, underpinning a drop in production costs and an increase in technological maturity.

The cabinet's approval of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, announced in January with a Rs 19,744 crore investment, underscores the nation's ambition to morph into a global hub for green hydrogen. This vision, spurred by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has transformed into a critical national agenda, driving international cooperation, domestic innovation, and setting the stage for a robust green hydrogen economy.

