Honda Cars India Achieves Milestone with 2 Lakh Exports

Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL) announced on Thursday that it has reached a significant benchmark, exceeding 2 lakh units in cumulative vehicle exports from India.

The initial batch of 50,000 units was sent predominantly to SAARC countries, South Africa, and SADC nations by 2021. By expanding its reach to Left Hand Drive markets including the Middle East, Mexico, and Turkiye, the next 50,000 were exported in just 2.5 years, particularly driven by the demand for Honda City.

HCIL, founded in December 1995, noted a sharp rise in export volumes recently. Half of the last lakh was exported in merely two years, thanks in part to the popularity of the midsize SUV, Honda Elevate, in new regions like Japan and the Caribbean. Vice President Kunal Behl highlighted the global recognition of Indian-made vehicles and reinforced the firm's dedication to the 'Make in India' vision. Major exports included Honda City and Elevate.

(With inputs from agencies.)