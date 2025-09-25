Left Menu

Signature Global Woos NRIs: Engages in Insightful Investor Programs in USA

Signature Global strengthens ties with NRIs in the USA through investor engagement events in Rhode Island. The real estate company seeks to understand NRI preferences and challenges in the Indian housing market. Future initiatives aim to align offerings with global standards and reinforce its position as a preferred choice for NRI investments.

Updated: 25-09-2025 15:34 IST
Ms. Bharti Aggarwal, Director, Signature Global (India) Ltd.. Image Credit: ANI
Signature Global has significantly enhanced its focus on Non-Resident Indian (NRI) investors, especially those residing in the United States. Over the past few weeks, the real estate giant orchestrated several Investor Engagement Programs in Rhode Island, hosting events at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Providence and the Hyatt Place Hotel in Warwick.

The company's endeavors are driven by a surging interest among NRIs in the Indian real estate sector. Conducting these programs allowed Signature Global to delve into the preferences and obstacles that NRIs encounter when purchasing homes in India, seeking ways to better serve their needs. Spearheaded by the company's Director, Ms. Bharti Aggarwal, the sessions provided a platform for direct interaction with the leadership team. Attendees gained insights into ongoing and upcoming projects like the recently launched Cloverdale SPR, which has already piqued the interest of NRI buyers, along with other significant developments like Titanium SPR and Deluxe DXP.

Ms. Bharti Aggarwal shared her experiences from her recent visit to the US, highlighting the importance of understanding customer desires and challenges. The eventful discussions and feedback from NRIs have been invaluable for Signature Global in refining its offerings. By the end of October, the company plans to establish a dedicated team in India to analyze this feedback thoroughly, ensuring its future projects meet the expectations of NRI investors. The goal is to assert Signature Global's dominance as a top choice for NRIs investing in India's real estate, with a focus on timely delivery, superior quality, and innovation.

