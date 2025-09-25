Nuvama-Cushman & Wakefield Realty Fund Acquires Major Office Campus in Chennai
Nuvama and Cushman & Wakefield-backed realty fund has acquired a 24 lakh square feet office campus in Chennai from the Singapore-based Keppel group for Rs 2,550 crore. The acquisition is part of NCW's PRIME fund strategy targeting prime commercial office assets in high-growth markets across India.
Nuvama and Cushman & Wakefield-backed realty fund has expanded its portfolio by acquiring an expansive office campus in Chennai. The transaction, valued at Rs 2,550 crore, marks a significant investment by the partnership in India's commercial real estate sector.
The transaction involves a 2.4 million square feet campus located in Porur, Chennai. This acquisition was secured through a complete buyout from Keppel group's real estate division, underscoring the fund's aggressive strategy to tap into high-growth markets.
Launched in 2025, PRIME fund targets investments in top-tier commercial office spaces. This latest purchase aligns with NCW's commitment to sustainability, flexibility, and international-standard quality, according to NCW's Chief Investment Officer, Gaurav Puri.
(With inputs from agencies.)
