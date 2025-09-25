Pioneering Power: Dr. Pravin Sankhwar's Remarkable Journey in Electrical Engineering

Dr. Pravin Sankhwar, a prominent figure in electrical engineering, has been awarded the Exceptional Leadership Lifetime Achievement Award for his groundbreaking contributions to the power distribution sector. This accolade follows a series of previous honors, including the Global Recognition, Titan, and Stevie Awards, highlighting his substantial impact on the field.

Sankhwar's research, particularly his study on the transition to 100% electric vehicles by 2052 in the United States, has captured significant attention. His work on DC power distribution systems has been pivotal in discussions at international conferences and the practical implementation of resilient power systems in India's rural areas.

Through publications in notable journals and active participation in IEEE Standards Association, Sankhwar has continually advanced the dialogue on energy efficiency and safety in power systems. His books on electrification and electric vehicles further cement his role as a thought leader, with his insights on rural electrification and entrepreneurial opportunities proving invaluable to India's EV sector.