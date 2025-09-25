Left Menu

India's Festive Hiring Boom: A Transformative Workforce Shift

India's festival season is creating up to 2 lakh jobs across sectors, especially in tier II and III cities. This hiring surge is driven by quick commerce and logistics, with a mix of gig and permanent roles. A notable rise in female workforce participation is also expected this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 20:37 IST
India's Festive Hiring Boom: A Transformative Workforce Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The festival season in India is expected to spark a substantial job creation wave, with up to 2 lakh positions anticipated across key sectors, primarily in tier II and III cities. According to global technology and digital talent solutions provider NLB Services, this hiring surge reflects a 20-25% increase compared to last year.

Major drivers of this employment growth include quick commerce and third-party logistics, fueled by substantial investments in supply chain and delivery infrastructure. Notably, new roles will predominantly be gig-based, with 70% of the jobs falling into this category, while 30% will be permanent.

Structural changes are evident, as large Q-commerce and e-commerce players plan to retain 26% of seasonal workers post-festive period, unlike in previous years. There is also significant growth in gig hiring in cities like Bhubaneswar, Kochi, Indore, Surat, and Nagpur, which are becoming micro-fulfilment hubs. Moreover, there is a marked increase in female participation in gig roles, reflecting a shift towards greater gender diversity in the workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Winds Shift: Abhishek Banerjee Meets Sovan Chatterjee Amid Kolkata Turmoil

Political Winds Shift: Abhishek Banerjee Meets Sovan Chatterjee Amid Kolkata...

 India
2
Dollar Surges as U.S. Economy Shows Unexpected Growth

Dollar Surges as U.S. Economy Shows Unexpected Growth

 Global
3
Maruti Suzuki's Invicto Shines with 5-Star Bharat NCAP Rating

Maruti Suzuki's Invicto Shines with 5-Star Bharat NCAP Rating

 India
4
NSG Commando Arrested in Barmer Murder

NSG Commando Arrested in Barmer Murder

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025