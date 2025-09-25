India's Festive Hiring Boom: A Transformative Workforce Shift

The festival season in India is expected to spark a substantial job creation wave, with up to 2 lakh positions anticipated across key sectors, primarily in tier II and III cities. According to global technology and digital talent solutions provider NLB Services, this hiring surge reflects a 20-25% increase compared to last year.

Major drivers of this employment growth include quick commerce and third-party logistics, fueled by substantial investments in supply chain and delivery infrastructure. Notably, new roles will predominantly be gig-based, with 70% of the jobs falling into this category, while 30% will be permanent.

Structural changes are evident, as large Q-commerce and e-commerce players plan to retain 26% of seasonal workers post-festive period, unlike in previous years. There is also significant growth in gig hiring in cities like Bhubaneswar, Kochi, Indore, Surat, and Nagpur, which are becoming micro-fulfilment hubs. Moreover, there is a marked increase in female participation in gig roles, reflecting a shift towards greater gender diversity in the workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)